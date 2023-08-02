LINCOLN — Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus — a disease spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito — are on the rise in Nebraska.
The latest mosquito testing data released showed a high number of positive West Nile virus samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. Sixty mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile so far this year. On average, there are three positives at this point of the year, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.
Mosquito pools are samples of mosquitoes collected from across the state pooled together according to species, collection date and collection location. In Nebraska, the Culex species of mosquitoes is the class that carries West Nile virus.
Historically, metrics calculated from positive mosquito pool detections have correlated with human disease cases. Because of the significant increase in the number of detected West Nile virus positive pools, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services encourages Nebraskans to take preventive steps to avoid mosquito bites.
Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET; Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US); IR3535; oil of lemon eucalyptus; para-menthane-diol; or 2-undecanone. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Using 0.5% permethrin to treat clothing and gear — such as boots, pants, socks and tents — or buying permethrin-treated clothing and gear can help. Permethrin is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes, and treated clothing provides protection after multiple washings. But do not use permethrin products directly on skin.
Take extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk as that is when mosquitoes are most active. Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors. Use screens on windows and doors. Repair holes in screens to keep mosquitoes outdoors. Use air conditioning, if available. Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers.
Check for water-holding containers both indoors and outdoors.
Most people — 80% — who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 20% of people who are infected develop mild symptoms and recover completely, but fatigue and weakness may last for weeks or months. Less than 1% of people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system. Of the neuroinvasive cases, approximately 10% are fatal.
Anyone can get infected with West Nile, but people over 50 years of age or older are at greatest risk for severe illness. People with compromised immune systems also are at greater risk.
Mild signs of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Severe signs include a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, occasional convulsions and possibly paralysis.
The mosquito season begins in the summer and continues through fall.