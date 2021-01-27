The Norfolk Police Division was alerted Wednesday that its telephone number, 402-644-8700, was being used in an attempted phone scam, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.
The Norfolk Police Division's phone number will show up on caller ID, Reiman said, and the caller or scammer will indicate that they are law enforcement. The scammers then tell the victim that the victim's Social Security number has been used in connection to a crime such as money laundering or drug trafficking, Reiman said.
The caller will attempt to get the victim to send money and may use threats to get the victim to send money, according to the release. Residents who receive a call like this are urged not to respond or send money. The Norfolk Police Division and other police agencies do not and will not attempt to get people to send them money in connection to a criminal investigation.