After all the severe weather that the Region 11 area (Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties) experienced over the past week, residents are being urged to heed outdoor warning sirens and weather radios.

Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the outdoor warning sirens are for the purpose of outdoor warning only. These sirens can fill a citizen with a false sense of security; as with loud storms and winds, the sirens simply will not be heard indoors in most cases.

If severe weather is present, the residents of the Region 11 area should not wait until the outdoor warning sirens go off before they head indoors or to a safe place for cover.

Everyone should also pay close attention to all media outlets for severe weather alerts and warnings. A good idea is to purchase a weather radio with battery backup or severe weather apps for your smartphone. However, the loss of internet and electricity is also a threat during severe weather, so battery backup devices tend to be more reliable than the phone apps.

An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure in severe weather, Risor said.

Tags

In other news

Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

Biden bringing message of comfort, unity to Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to offer comfort and support Thursday to the families of the dead and missing after last week’s collapse of a high-rise condo building along the Florida coastline. He is to survey the devastation and meet with first responders hunting for survivors.

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

Courthouse closed Monday

Courthouse closed Monday

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

American Legion names teachers of the year

American Legion names teachers of the year

LINCOLN — Each year the Nebraska American Legion selects outstanding teachers who promote Americanism, patriotism and support the veterans and active-duty military in their communities.