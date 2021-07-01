After all the severe weather that the Region 11 area (Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties) experienced over the past week, residents are being urged to heed outdoor warning sirens and weather radios.
Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, said the outdoor warning sirens are for the purpose of outdoor warning only. These sirens can fill a citizen with a false sense of security; as with loud storms and winds, the sirens simply will not be heard indoors in most cases.
If severe weather is present, the residents of the Region 11 area should not wait until the outdoor warning sirens go off before they head indoors or to a safe place for cover.
Everyone should also pay close attention to all media outlets for severe weather alerts and warnings. A good idea is to purchase a weather radio with battery backup or severe weather apps for your smartphone. However, the loss of internet and electricity is also a threat during severe weather, so battery backup devices tend to be more reliable than the phone apps.
An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure in severe weather, Risor said.