The Norfolk Police Division has received dozens of complaints since Saturday about a phone scam that is targeting area residents.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the police division said callers, using phone numbers typically with a 473 area code, have made numerous calls to area phones.
One complaint reported more than 50 calls from this number. Most times it is a short attempt and the call has only a few rings.
Bauer said it is important not to answer these calls and not to return any calls to the number.
"It is a possibility that you will be charged an excessive amount if you call the number trying to contact you," Bauer said. "We believe that the calls originate from an international location. If you feel that you are a victim of theft, please contact your area law enforcement agency."