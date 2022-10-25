With election season underway, it’s understandable people want to support their candidates and stances on various issues.
The City of Norfolk is reminding residents of the importance of following requirements when using yard signs to advertise an event or candidate.
City ordinance states that a sign cannot be placed in any public right-of-way, which means not in any park, terrace (the area between the sidewalk and the street), roundabout or on the grounds of any public facility. Signs also cannot be placed in medians or on bridges, utility poles, traffic signal poles or attached to any existing permanent roadway signs.
In a residential area, all signs must be smaller than 8 square feet in size and no more than 6 feet tall. All temporary signs must be placed in the front or side yard on the inside of the sidewalk or at least 25 feet from the street if there isn’t a sidewalk.
Signs should never be placed on a lawn in such a way as to obstruct a person’s view of oncoming traffic. Do note place a sign on someone else’s property without first receiving permission from the property owner to do so.
On a corner lot, the sign cannot be more than 3 feet high or within 25 feet of the intersection. City officials will remove signs that are placed illegally, and fines also may be assessed to those who place signs illegally.
When packing up the remains of a garage or yard sale, residents also are reminded to pick up their signs. According to city ordinance, temporary signs must be removed within 24 hours of the completion of the sale. All political signs must be removed within five days following the election.