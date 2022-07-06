Saying that 30 days isn't enough time for Norfolk residents to repair their sidewalks, city engineer Steven Rames proposed amending the city code to allow 180 days instead of 30 for a property owner to construct or repair a sidewalk after being told by the city to do so.
After discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting, a compromise was reached and the city council passed on first reading an ordinance to give property owners 90 days to either construct, repair or have a written contract that shows they will repair a sidewalk after receiving notice to do so.
The vote was 5-2 in favor of the 90-day window, with councilmen Kory Hildebrand and Gary L. Jackson casting the "no" votes. Both wanted more information on what having a written contract meant. Jackson asked if it meant giving a property owner 90 days after obtaining a contract, or what the timeframe would be after they had a written contract in hand.
Councilman Rob Merrill said that if a contract is obtained, it should be understood by the property owner that the sidewalk needs to be put in within 90 days.
Rames said the desire of his proposal to change the sidewalk code is to be more customer friendly with the homeowners. "I don't think we are as black and white in the code as we need to be for how thick the concrete needs to be," he said.
He said the city wants to be more up-front in communicating with those who need to make repairs or replace sidewalks, and to encourage them to contact the city to have a conversation about what needs to be done or to just make the repair themselves.
In other action Tuesday, the city council:
— Approved a construction materials testing contract with Certified Testing Services Inc. for the East Benjamin Avenue connector trail project at a cost not to exceed $6,800.
— Approved a construction engineering services contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for the East Benjamin Avenue connector trail project at a cost not to exceed $25,000.
Both of those contracts for the connector trail are within the budget for that project, said Anna Allen, assistant city engineer. She added that the original estimate for the engineering services was $66,000 but that it was trimmed to $25,000 by having city staff take care of a portion of the work.
Mayor Josh Moenning reminded the council that Northeast Community College is providing cost-sharing with the city for the connector trail.