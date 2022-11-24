A day to celebrate and shop at small business is coming up.
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event that will take place on Nov. 26, when community residents are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses.
The Norfolk Area Business Resource Network is inviting residents of the area to participate in a fun shopping experience while supporting these businesses.
Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska — 99.1% of all businesses in the state.
The big blue trolley will offer free rides on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be five stops around town, providing easy access to shopping all across Norfolk. Many businesses will offer discounts.
Residents also may download the Small Business Bingo Card and collect stamps from participating businesses for a chance to win a gift card to any Madison County small business or a gift card to Deets Furniture.
Those who collect stamps from additional Madison County businesses will earn extra credit in the form of an additional entry to the drawing for prizes.
Shoppers may pick up a game card at NorfolkSmallBiz.com, at participating businesses or in the Norfolk Daily News’ Black Friday edition of the newspaper. Each Norfolk business on the card has a clue, and participants will receive a stamp from the businesses with a chance to win one of three gift cards.
Game cards may be brought to the economic development office at the Norfolk city administration building, 309 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk, or emailed to economicdevelopment@norfolkne.gov.