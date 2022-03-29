Several business owners and residents attended an open house for the upcoming Benjamin Avenue improvement project on Monday.
The open house at the city council chambers allowed attendees the chance to ask questions about the road project. One main concern among the group appeared to be turning lanes.
One business owner pointed out that a left-hand turn is being moved closer to an intersection.
“Why are you moving a left-hand turn closer to an intersection?” he asked.
Another attendee asked about accommodating semi-trailer trucks during the construction. He pointed out that some turns would be difficult to make with the traffic cones.
Colin Karst, the project manager from BX Civil and Construction, responded that the construction company would adjust the traffic cones to make turning easier for truck drivers.
One guest asked about the impact of construction on Norfolk Middle School, which is located off of Benjamin Avenue. The construction during that section of the road is set to take place mainly during the summer but may overlap into the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Vehicles will be able to use the south lane to turn right into the school, Karst responded.
The Norfolk Middle School guest was concerned about the option of left-turn lanes during construction. Karst responded that the lane for turning left into the school would be open for the rest of the school year.
“I understand that it's a busy area during pick-up and drop-off so we want to be out of the way as well,” Karst said.
Some attendees asked questions that could not be answered by BX Civil and Construction right away.
One person asked about getting rid of a road entrance altogether off of Benjamin Avenue and Grant Avenue. According to the guest, the entrance is too close to Highway 81 and poses a risk to drivers.
“I consider it a traffic hazard people coming straight down the hill and then turn turning in there,” he said.
Another attendee from Northeast Community College asked whether a turn signal would be added to the stoplight off of First Street.
“I did receive the last five years of reports on accidents. And in regard to her question, most of the major accidents are First Street, 13th and Benjamin,” a guest added.
Many of the attendees at the open house were homeowners or business owners of buildings located off of Benjamin Avenue. Karst mentioned to a few business owners that BX Civil and Construction would be meeting with them separately to accommodate them.
“We're not gonna just throw cones out there one day and lock off your access. We will continue to communicate with you guys as we go through this project,” Karst said.
According to Karst, BX Civil and Construction and the city plan on having weekly or bi-weekly meetings with the public once the project gets started. The first 20 minutes will be dedicated to public comments or questions.
The public meetings will probably be at the library, Karst said.
The Benjamin Avenue project is estimated to begin in April and last until later this year. But the project is dependent on the weather and may last until 2023. BX Civil and Construction has 613 days within its contract with the city to complete the project, Karst said.
According to Karst, the project is sectioned into two phases. The first phase will begin in April and last until mid-July. Construction will start on Riverside Boulevard and make its way toward 13th Street.
Phase two is estimated to last from Thursday, July 21, to Saturday, Sept. 10, and will mainly focus on the center lane and the north half of the road.