The goal of the Norfolk Rescue Mission hasn’t changed.
It still exists to provide assistance with food and shelter and to help those staying at its facilities to become responsible, contributing members of the church and of society. But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has created a greater challenge for the operation of the mission and its staff.
“If we’re not open, then the folks that are currently staying with us are instantly in a state of homelessness, which is bad for them and bad for the community at his point,” said the Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the rescue mission.
Perrigan said no one at the mission has tested positive for coronavirus, but the rescue mission has found itself in an “interesting position” because it is a group-living environment whose residents have no fallback for shelter if a need for isolation arises.
“We do have a contingency plan here on campus if someone does test positive,” Perrigan said. “But ultimately it would be whatever the health department and CDC says at that point.”
Perrigan said the mission has multiple buildings and dorm areas that could be reconfigured as isolation areas, but he also has been reminded by the health department that if one resident should happen to test positive, others likely would test positive as well. In the meantime, residents and staff of the mission have ramped up hand-washing and surface-sanitation responsibilities.
“All of the staff and disciples have different areas of responsibility during the day — and sometimes multiple times a day — to sanitize surfaces and doorknobs and light switches and countertops and whatnot,” he said.
The virus also has created the need for program modification at the rescue mission, Perrigan said. As part of its programming, the mission requires short-term residents to venture out into the community to find meaningful employment or to work during the day.
Right now, “If somebody needs to stay in, we’re making that exception and kind of bending as needed in order to be as consistent with the rest of the community as we can,” Perrigan said.
The outbreak also has exacerbated the razor-thin financial situation of the mission, which operates on donations.
Perrigan said January and February are not usually great months for fundraising because there are so many people who are in recovery mode from the Christmas season. The reserve funds the mission received during the Christmas season have now run out, and it now is operating with only partial payroll, he said.
To make matters worse, Perrigan is concerned some donors will be less inclined to give because of the stock market’s current volatility and others will not have the means to give because their own jobs have been put on hold because of the outbreak.
“We’re also not seeing as many folks walking in and bringing in donations for a couple of reasons,” Perrigan said. “They’re practicing social distancing and staying away and if they’ve got groceries or supplies, they’re not going to let go of them too easily if they’re hard to find.”
Perrigan said the mission has received several donations of toilet paper since the run on paper goods and sanitizing products started; that donation came from a church that brought six rolls to the mission after Perrigan mentioned the need.
Food donations are hard to come by right now, as well, as service clubs and classrooms are not hosting any sort of can drives or paper drives, Perrigan said.
“A lot of our supply comes from special events and all the leftovers. So, every graduation, every wedding reception, every company picnic, and they’ve cooked too many brats or sandwiches, we would get all of those leftovers, but this generates no leftovers,” Perrigan said of the current situation.
“You put that together with a lot of empty shelves at the grocery store and the financial crisis and the viral panic — that equals zero food donations coming into the rescue mission,” he said.
Still, Perrigan said he and staff members know the health and financial risks that accompany the work being carried out at the rescue mission. He is putting his faith into practice, delivering chapel messages about faith versus fear and panic versus preparation and trusting that God is at work in their lives.
“We want to be wise and be prepared. We also need to recognize that no matter what level of preparedness we have, there’s a sovereign God controlling all things,” he said.
* * *
Want to help?
A list of the mission’s needs and a portal for online donation may be found at https://norfolkrescue.org/