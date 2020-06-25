COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the Norfolk Rescue Mission and its staff from pursuing their calling.
Throughout the crisis, the mission has been open seven days a week and served three meals each day to those in need, said Roxann Fox, director of women’s ministries.
“We’ve maintained operations since this all started as normal as possible. We’re still doing our three meals a day, we’re still taking in anybody who comes in,” Fox said. “We never close; I’m very proud of that. We don’t close for snowstorms, blizzards or even COVID, we’re still here.”
The mission even expanded its hours and is now open all day on Sunday, Fox said.
The dining hall has been spaced out, so social distancing can be maintained. To keep everything safe and sanitized, staff members have taken on extra duties. This hasn’t always been easy for them, Fox said.
“I think we’ve all stepped up. That’s why I am really grateful for this team,” she said. “We get weary at times, but also we lift each other up and pray a lot.”
Though difficult, the work the rescue mission has done is essential, said the Rev. Will Perrigan, executive director of the mission.
“We can’t tell the homeless people to go home,” he said.
At several points in time, the mission was short of supplies, Perrigan said. Many of the food donations the mission normally receives come from banquets, buffets and other events, which were closed during the crisis.
“At first we were concerned that a lot of our sources of food donations would just immediately have been cut off,” Perrigan said. “The more we were able to get that word out to the community, people just got really generous and rather than it coming from a vendor or a special occasion, people were just making donations on their own. It was encouraging to see this community really pull together.”
The mission is still in need of supplies, though, especially paper products like plates and cups. Laundry soap and coffee also are beginning to run short, Fox said.
Perrigan said the mission is still short on food donations. Before the outbreak, church groups and other organizations would come to the mission to serve meals about three times a week. With those volunteers gone, the mission is running through food much faster than normal.
ONE OF the mission’s biggest events, its annual book sale, will go ahead, Perrigan said.
This year, the sale will take place over two weekends instead of one, Perrigan said. The most labor intensive parts of the sale are collecting books throughout the year and then moving them to the Sunset Plaza mall and setting them up there.
“We figured if we go through all the labor to get it set up, let’s leave it set up a second weekend,” Perrigan said.
The first weekend of the sale will be Aug. 21-23 and the second will be Aug. 28-30, Perrigan said.
Perrigan estimates the sale will offer about 20,000 books organized into 50 categories, he said, all of which have been donated. Over the course of the two weekends, all the books will be for sale.
“We’re a once-a-year bookstore,” he said.