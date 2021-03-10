A mixture of new and established events were awarded funds Tuesday from the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau and the Norfolk Sports Council following presentations.
Last year was a tough year for events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were canceled, while others were scaled back. For instance, some events were trimmed to only one day when they had been planned for two days or more.
The visitors bureau typically awards grants to events that help bring a large number of people to the city or area. Funds from the visitors bureau come from a tax levied on motels in the county.
Health restrictions obviously reduced the amount of travel last year. Members of the visitors bureau said Tuesday that it is a difficult situation because while they want to support the events as the restrictions ease, it is difficult because revenues are down.
All of the awards on Tuesday were less than what the event organizers had sought. After listening to the presentations, the bureau voted to award:
— $4,000 to Big Bang Boom. Plans are for the event to return to Skyview Lake this year, beginning with activities on Friday night, followed by the traditional Saturday in the Park and fireworks show. Among the activities planned on Friday are live music, a wings festival and car show.
— $2,000 to the Christian Cross Festival. Plans are to have it in August again as a one-day event at Skyview Lake. Up to five bands are planned, along with speaker Ron Brown, who has worked with the Nebraska football program for years and will be speaking for the fourth time in the 17-year history of the festival.
— $1,500 to the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling, which will have an event at Maskenthine Lake in Stanton County in September. People will begin arriving on Saturday, and then racing and other activities will take place on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This will be a new event, although some representatives were in the region last year scouting and offering demonstrations to youths. The funds will come from the Norfolk Area Sports Council.
— $2,000 to radio station US92 for its first concert in a planned series of three. The first concert will be at the DeVent Center and feature country artist Joe Nichols on May 30. Seating capacity will be 75%. Plans are for another concert around Labor Day and before Christmas. Former visitors bureau board member Shawn Severson, who served as the general manager of Norfolk Lodge & Suites, is helping to organize the concerts. Severson now lives and works in Elkhorn and is working with US92.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to award backpacks for the Laugh and a Half Marathon, a soccer tournament, Norfolk Disc Golf, a gymnastics tournament and $500 grants that carried over for baseball and softball tournaments from last year. The sports council also will award $500 for the Northeast Nebraska High School Rodeo in Madison.
Other events already have been awarded, and more events will likely be seeking funds later this year.