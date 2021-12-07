A request that came before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning could result in a new approach to sidewalk requirements in specific areas of development.
Norfolk resident Stephen Karmazin came before the planning commission on Tuesday morning to request a sidewalk waiver for an area in The Pines Subdivision west of Norfolk, but he really was seeking direction on how to handle the requirement for sidewalks in the area’s challenging terrain.
“I basically just kind of wanted to get an idea of where I want to go from here,” Karmazin said.
Sidewalks are required in subdivision agreements and current city ordinance unless they are waived by the planning commission and moved on to the city council, but Karmazin said the logistics of putting sidewalks in at the property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St. were concerning because of the terrain.
Karmazin said there are a couple of areas where sidewalks would be a challenge because of existing roadside ditches and areas where the development has taken precautions for the 100-year floodplain.
“If we have to put in a sidewalk, the landowners will have a to build up a makeshift dam that has culverts under it to drain to the existing drainage points,” he said.
Some of the areas also would fall into what would be traditionally undeveloped areas, which would put landowners in a position to disrupt those areas for the purpose of putting in a sidewalk, as well as raise questions about the expectation of sidewalk maintenance in the winter, he said.
Karmazin said he came before the planning commission to get an idea of how to proceed. There are no plans to break ground on the development until next spring, he added.
“I wanted to cover the logistics side of it and what the expectations are or if there is a possibility of granting a waiver out there until XYZ, until something happens or until there is an adjacent development,” he said.
Steve Rames, city engineer for Norfolk, suggested members of the planning commission redirect the issue back to the city because it is “bigger than just The Pines.”
“It’s Deer Run, Deer Hollow and potentially other rural residential-type subdivisions that want to develop,” Rames said.
Rames said he already has spent time searching various models for sidewalk requirements in similar areas — some where no sidewalks are required by city code; some where sidewalks are required only on one side and another where the area is connected through a city trail system on the back side of lots.
Rames suggested pulling in members of the planning commission and the city council to address the issue and come up with a plan to move forward.
“I know both for Karmazin and the Pines and some of these other ones that are sitting out there — where their sidewalk waivers have expired — I clearly hear from the council and the planning commission the desire to put a solution on the table and put this thing to bed,” Rames said.
Commission chairman Dan Spray said he would like to table the request for the sidewalk waiver made by Karmazin. A motion to table the waiver was unanimously approved by the commission members.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, two; media representatives, two; and two from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Commissioners passed the recommendation of a revised preliminary plat of Sunshine Park Addition after removing the the discussion from the table, where it had been placed during the group’s Aug. 3 meeting.
— Commissioners held a public hearing at the request of Alvin M. Willems, successor trustee of the Melvin H. Willems Revocable Trust, to consider a zoning change from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property addressed as 4404 S. First St.
With no one present to speak against the request, the recommendation was granted to change the zoning from Agricultural District to Rural Residential District on property addressed as 4404 S. First St. Commissioners then approved the final plat of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Commissioners also approved the final plate of Spaulding-Wilkey’s Addition.
— In addressing the sidewalk waiver request made by Stephen Karmazin for property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St. (The Pines Subdivision), commissioners tabled the request and sent the issue back to city personnel to discuss a solution.