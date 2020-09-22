Golf carts are no longer just for the golf course.
In some warm-weather states and retirement communities, golf carts have become part of the way of life, including for recreation, visits to friends and errands.
But it doesn’t look as though Norfolk — like most of Nebraska’s similar-sized cities — is ready to make them legal on streets.
On Monday during a special noon meeting of the Norfolk City Council with Mayor Josh Moenning, the request was put forth.
Molly Meysenburg and Luke Kruse of Cruise Custom Golf Cars of Norfolk presented the request. Meysenburg said their company is an authorized Club Car dealership.
“You probably noticed that we use the term golf cars and not golf carts as a Club Car dealership,” Meysenburg said.
While her company does sell used golf carts, its main business is selling golf cars that have many of the same qualities of golf carts and are street legal with additional features, she said.
The cars can be electric or motorized, seat two, four or six passengers and reach speeds up to 20 mph. By state law, they cannot be on roads where traffic goes more than 35 mph, and the city council considered limiting them to places where the speed limit is 25 mph or less, including possibly just residential areas and next to golf courses.
The Norfolk City Council voted on a motion to put forth safety regulations in city ordinance form with help from city staff that failed 3-2.
Earlier this year, the Norfolk City Council passed an ordinance to allow utility terrain vehicles within Norfolk city limits, but it does not include ATVs. UTVs are allowed only after being inspected and getting registered from the Norfolk Police Division.
While ATVs and UTVs are similar off-road vehicles primarily for recreation, ATVs are controlled with handlebars and usually have a straddle seat that accommodates one rider.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller told the council on Monday that about 75 UTVs have been registered so far. In addition, Miller and other staff members provided background information on how golf carts are regulated according to state statute and how they could be permitted.
That includes following the UTV regulations in the city. Some considerations would include operational headlight, taillight, brake light and turn signals. UTVs also must have a safety flag mounted 5 feet above ground attached to the rear of the vehicle. Operators must be at least 18, have a driver’s license and carry liability insurance.
The city also requires them to have a plate attached to the rear after passing inspection. The registration fee is $50.
During Monday’s discussion, Mayor Josh Moenning said if there is desire for the council to pass this, there should be at least these same UTV requirements.
“Like it or not, we opened up this discussion when we allowed UTVs on the street,” Moenning said.
Council member Fred Wiebelhaus said he agrees that safety needs to be a concern, but there are more to golf carts than bicycles, which can go faster and are less visible.
Council member Jim Lange said he still is learning to accept UTVs on city streets, including when they pass him on the street going faster than him in a car when he is going 30 mph. Safety has to be a top concern, he said.
Council members Lange, Thad Murren and Dick Pfeil voted against moving it forward for preparation in ordinance form with safety features that were discussed. Voting in favor were Gary L. Jackson and Wiebelhaus.
Three council members were not at the noon meeting.