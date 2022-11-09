Nebraskans decisively elected a new governor on Tuesday, ending a 22-month gubernatorial campaign season that saw a landslide victory for Republican Jim Pillen, former chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Though heavily criticized for his refusal to debate his opponents during the campaign, Pillen relied on the state’s conservative base to carry him to the governor’s residence in Lincoln.
Pillen’s challenger, District 3 state Sen. Carol Blood, orchestrated a largely grassroots campaign that managed to claim just 36% of the vote statewide. Libertarian candidate Scott Zimmerman placed third in the general election with just under 4%.
In a statement issued by his campaign, Pillen said Nebraska voters had spoken and he is eager to begin preparations for leading the state for the next four years.
“Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes and in favor of commonsense business leadership,” Pillen said.
Pillen has said that among the issues that he will focus on as governor are addressing what he calls the state’s broken property tax system, eliminating wasteful government spending and improving upon Nebraska's infrastructure. Most importantly, though, Nebraska’s new chief executive said he believes that state government must be run like a business.
While Pillen has been an ardent supporter of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts throughout his campaign, more recently he has diverged on some policy issues that will be addressed during his administration such as the use of state-level bonding to complete critical infrastructure initiatives.
Statewide races
In other statewide races, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers easily defeated Larry Bolinger in the race for state attorney general. Bolinger ran as a representative of the Legal Marijuana Now Party (LMN). Latest results showed Hilgers capturing over 70% of the vote, against only 29.6% for Bolinger.
Likewise, incumbent John Murante handily defeated Libertarian candidate Katrina Tomsen in the race for state treasurer with 73% of the vote.
Murante has said that during his second term, he will continue to fight for transparency in state government spending, as well as working to increase efficiency within the treasurer’s office. During his first term, Murante also worked to aid Nebraskans in identifying and securing any unclaimed cash that they may have been entitled to.
In the race for state auditor, outgoing Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will return to the state auditor’s office, a position he held for two terms from 2007 to 2015.
Foley defeated challengers Gene Siadek (L) and Leroy Lopez (LMN) for the auditor’s job. Latest polling showed Foley claiming 69% of the vote, while Lopez finished with 19% and Siadek was a distant third with just 12%.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen ran unopposed for a second term in office.