Republicans hold rally to get out the vote

With less than two weeks until the general election and some polls suggesting Democratic enthusiasm waning in some parts of the nation, the Madison County GOP isn’t taking any chances.
The local Republican Party hosted a political rally for Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday evening at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk, with some statewide candidates mixed with local Republican candidates at the event.
The theme from Madison County GOP chairman Steve Sunderman and candidates was to get out and vote — and contact family, friends and neighbors to do the same.
“Let’s move them (GOP candidates) across the finish line,” Sunderman said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he feels a special connection to his hometown Madison and Platte counties. From the special election night of June 28, Flood said he would not be representing the 1st Congressional District without them.
Flood said he lost Lincoln by about 10,000 votes, but Madison County and Platte County helped to save the day.
“I’m praying there will be a red wave, but we need every single person in Madison County on the Republican side to vote. We need every single person in Platte County and if I could adopt Pierce, Boone and Wayne counties, I would in a second. But I want to send a special thank you to Stanton County where we did 88%,” Flood said. “Whoo!”
A crowd estimated by a reporter at about 120 people attended the Wednesday rally, which began with meet and greet and included a supper buffet.
Along with Flood, the rally featured Republican candidates such as gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen of Columbus and GOP state party chairman Eric Underwood. Others attending were Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, a former state senator who ran for the Republican nomination for governor, and former state Sen. Dave Bloomfield of Hoskins. There also were many Norfolk, Madison County and area county candidates.
Flood said Republicans want to establish new leadership in Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One of the first orders of business will be to require Congress members to be present to vote. Many of the Democrats remain in their district and vote by proxy, he said.
“The newspapers pile up outside of their offices because they can vote by proxy,” Flood said. “They can vote and participate by Zoom. That is dangerous. You cannot let members of the highest legislative body in the nation not show up to vote.”
During his stay in Congress so far, Flood said he appreciates everything fellow Rep. Adrian Smith has done to show him around, as well as Rep. Don Bacon.
“He (Smith) has been a wonderful partner for me,” Flood said. “It’s fun because he also did that for me in the Nebraska Legislature.”
Flood said he also appreciates the work of Pillen in hitting the campaign trail so far along with his values, including being a champion for four-lane roads.
“We need them in every direction,” Flood said. “We need them from Yankton down to Hebron. We need them on Highway 275.”
Pillen said he and his wife, Suzanne, have four children and seven grandchildren.
He said they are fortunate because their children have been running their pig business while they have been on the campaign trail for the past 21 months.
“I thought being out meeting Nebraskans would be a cool experience,” Pillen said. “But let me tell you, I totally underestimated it. It’s been 10 times beyond what I originally thought.”
Pillen discussed his four priorities for the state: Kids, less government, agriculture and having Nebraskans stand up for their values. With kids, it means everything from keeping them safe to encouraging young people to learn trades and get educated, he said.
Nebraska is filled with hard-working, silent conservatives, Pillen said, and that’s how he was raised. Some 30 years ago, Pillen said, he didn’t have the courage to put a sign in his yard or in his business.
“Thank God, that has changed,” Pillen said. “The point I want to make is everybody here has (signs), but we can’t do it enough to get our friends and our neighbors engaged in the process.”
Nebraska has incredible people, and they have had enough, Pillen said.
“All of us make a difference,” he said. “It’s really important for us over the next 13 days to make sure we call people to make sure they get out and vote.”