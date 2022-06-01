WAYNE — The Nebraska Republican Party State Convention is set for Saturday, July 9, at the Younes Convention & Conference Center in Kearney.
Part of the business conducted at the convention will be to elect state central committee members to represent counties at the state level. A district chair representative, committeeman and committeewoman will be elected to represent Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties.
In preparation for that election, leadership of the three counties has scheduled a pre-convention caucus to identify candidates interested in running for these positions.
This meeting will take place Sunday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Wayne Municipal Airport in Wayne.
Republican district chairman Ron Schmidt of Ogallala will attend and provide leadership, guidance and education on the process. He also will conduct the election.
All registered Republicans living within these three counties are welcomed to attend.