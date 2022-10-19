Norfolk has grown, but some of the needs and wants haven’t kept up with the growth. A proposed half-percent sales tax would get the city caught up with many of those needs and wants with safety, streets, sports and recreation.
On the other hand, while Norfolk has many needs, the proposed half-percent sales tax would increase the city’s indebtedness from about $22 million to $118 million in two years, which includes the interest over 20 years from the original bond issue of about $68 million. There are better ways to plan and prepare for needs without handing a generation with the largest bonded indebtedness in the city’s history.
Those were some of the contrasting points of view that wrapped up an election forum Tuesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers as both sides were given opportunities to discuss the city’s proposed half-percent sales tax.
The $68 million ballot issue — if approved by voters on Nov. 8 — would pay for expansion and renovation to the police station, an indoor aquatic center, accelerated street improvements and the master plan for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Attorney Dave Copple and Don Wisnieski spoke in favor while Jim McKenzie spoke against it during the forum sponsored by WJAG Radio.
Copple said when the police station was built in 1986, Norfolk police had about 43 employees. It now has about 63 employees.
Everyone drives on the streets and knows they are in disrepair, Copple said. Both the indoor aquatic center and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements will help Norfolk to grow, he said.
Copple, who serves on the Norfolk Action Council committee of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said one of the common themes the committee hears is that Norfolk needs to be competitive with other communities. That includes amenities for employers and employees to get companies and people to move here, he said.
Norfolk isn’t just competing with similar-sized cities like Columbus, Fremont and Grand Island, but much larger cities like Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Lincoln, Omaha and Kansas City.
If a city isn’t growing and thriving, there are concerns the community becomes stagnant. With this proposal and the projects contemplated, Norfolk will continue to grow and thrive, Copple said.
McKenzie, who recently retired after working for the city for 25 years, said he wants to see Norfolk grow and prosper as well.
“However, this proposal does exactly the opposite of what we need. This proposal was cobbled together in mostly nonpublic, closed city meetings,” McKenzie said.
Citizens got little input on the proposal, which will cost $67 million to $78 million in principal, and at least $110 million in interest on the bonds over 20 years, he said.
“The City of Norfolk has never had a debt-funded sales tax increase anywhere near this size or duration ever before in the history of the city,” McKenzie said.
It would put the city in a predicament because it would max out the funding mechanism for the city for 20 years, McKenzie said. Any additional spending above regular needs would require a property tax increase or new occupation tax.
“We are out of spending bullets,” McKenzie said, suggesting that the projects should have been broken up and considered separately for voters.
Instead, Norfolk should follow the lead of Columbus, McKenzie said.
Columbus is constructing a new community building to house the library, a new children’s museum and city offices at a cost of $31.9 million, McKenzie said. The city is doing it with existing revenues and fundraising, he said.
In addition, the Columbus Community Hospital is building a $54 million, 240,000-square-foot field house complex for an array of sports. It is being built with no tax increase, he said.
Norfolk can do better and should start over on the bond proposal, McKenzie said.
Wisnieski lives 4 miles east of Norfolk now but previously lived in Norfolk and served on the Norfolk City Council in the late 1990s.
Wisnieski, who owns properties and businesses in Norfolk, said he witnessed what the city went through previously.
“Very conservative,” Wisnieski said. “Don’t get me wrong. Conservative is good. But when you’re too conservative and you don’t grow your community, you’re going to die.”
The city is now doing things it should have been doing years ago. Wisnieski said he tried to get the city to do some of those things but was “laughed at.”
“The mindset has definitely shifted,” Wisnieski said, noting the downtown and all the expansions taking place with industries, along with rumors about the possible businesses coming to the Sunset Plaza.
Wisnieski said there is a lot of money being invested in the city. Nobody wants more taxes, but this half-percent sales tax is a funding mechanism to help keep the community growing, he said.
“I don’t think it’s a want or a need,” Wisnieski said. “It’s a want and a need. I believe we want these, and I believe we need these (items listed in the sales tax proposal).”