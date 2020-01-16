Scam alert NDN

The Norfolk Police Division has received several reports of a phone scam.

Victims receive a call from a number that shows up as “NPPD” on caller ID. The caller tells victims that they must pay money or have their electricity shut off.

The caller tells the victims to load money onto a money card and then call back and give the card number, according to a press release from Capt. Chad Reiman.

The police are issuing a reminder to never give out any personal information or card numbers. Any unsolicited call that contains threats or unusual pressure is a scam. If the caller asked for payment by nontraditional methods, its is usually a scam.

Tags

In other news

Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children playing rugby and offering no hint of the days of turmoil that followed his recent announcement that he wished to step back from royal duties and become financially independent.