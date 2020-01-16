The Norfolk Police Division has received several reports of a phone scam.
Victims receive a call from a number that shows up as “NPPD” on caller ID. The caller tells victims that they must pay money or have their electricity shut off.
The caller tells the victims to load money onto a money card and then call back and give the card number, according to a press release from Capt. Chad Reiman.
The police are issuing a reminder to never give out any personal information or card numbers. Any unsolicited call that contains threats or unusual pressure is a scam. If the caller asked for payment by nontraditional methods, its is usually a scam.