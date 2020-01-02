A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Monday.
Charles Owens, 34, was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of South Victory Street, according to a press release from Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
After locating the vehicle and determining the driver was Owens, officers ran a check and discovered his license was under suspension. Owens was taken into police custody.
Later, a search revealed that Owens had an unloaded handgun in his back pocket and a bag of white powder that tested positive as cocaine in the vehicle.
Owens was arrested in connection with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a cocaine and driving under suspension.
Owens was taken to the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.