A rural Hoskins woman was arrested on Monday for the second time in May on suspicion of felony drug possession.
About 11 a.m. Monday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a woman passed out in a vehicle in northwestern Stanton County, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Upon arrival, authorities located Mariah Meyer, 35, who was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Meyer was transported to the sheriff’s office, where she was booked on suspicion of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also tested positive for meth, Unger said.
Meyer, according to court documents, also was arrested on May 2 after she allegedly had meth in her possession. She later posted bond and was formally charged by prosecutors on Monday in connection to her first May arrest.