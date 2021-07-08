A homeless man was arrested Wednesday after police were called about a naked man outside.
Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said the report of a naked man walking in the area of the 100 block of East Benjamin Avenue came in at about 7:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located the man — later identified as 39-year-old Kyle C. Kirstine, who is homeless — but by the time they found him, he was dressed in only blue jeans.
Bauer said officers had difficulty communicating with Kirstine as his behavior was odd, and when he spoke, his speech was unintelligible.
Officers recovered a glass pipe from Kirstine that tested positive for methamphetamine, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.