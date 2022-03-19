MADISON — Attorneys and county officials likely will be busy as they research old minutes of county board meetings to discover more about the history of an old bridge that needs to be repaired.
Earlier this week, the Madison County Board of Commissioners met with attorney Jason Doelle of Norfolk regarding the bridge located on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave., which is rural Newman Grove and located in Boone County.
Doelle, along with Liz Lay, who practices law in Platte County, discussed a contract from 1940 that appears to require the county to maintain it. Lay previously worked for the Platte County Board of Supervisors, including advising the supervisors on bridge matters.
Doelle said the bridge is over a driveway over the Shell Creek, which was rerouted from Madison County to Shell Creek into Boone County, according to the 1940 contract. Previously, two bridges existed for Madison and Boone counties, he said.
Doelle said the two bridges — to the benefit of both counties — were removed and one bridge over the Shell Creek was installed on the Julsens’ property, he said.
“It’s to the point now where the bridge needs to be repaired, or maintained or replaced,” Doelle said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners postponed action on the item until more information is learned about the agreement.
Doelle said there is a statute stating that both counties, Madison and Boone, are required to share in the costs to replace the bridge.
Ron Schmidt, the county’s commissioner, and Dick Johnson, the county’s highway superintendent, previously had discussions about the bridge with Doelle.
They had suggested an alternative route to avoid the creek that would go across the Julsens’ land instead of replacing the bridge, which is estimated to cost about $450,000.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, was in a jury trial at the time of the meeting Tuesday and was not available to answer questions.
Schmidt said as he remembers the discussion, the county would build the road or driveway — wherever the Julsens want it to be.
Lay said because the Shell Creek was put on the Julsens’ property, they can’t get to their house without going over about a half-mile driveway.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said one of the unforeseeable things the county board did in 1940 was put it in an agreement that was not foreseeable in 2022 to future boards.
In addition, equipment and other things have become bigger, so now it is a bigger requirement, he said.
Madison County is trying to do what is best for the taxpayers and for the Julsens, he said. Uhlir said Madison County has not spoken to Boone County about the matter yet.
Lay said she has been to the register of deeds, and the property is in Boone County. As a general overview, statutes indicate both counties are responsible, she said.
Johnson said the original bridge has been replaced at least one time. The original bridge was 40 feet, he said, and this one is 50 feet.
Johnson said he also isn’t convinced the counties would need to build a bridge again. That’s why Madison County has proposed building a driveway for the Julsens as a compromise, he said.
Representatives of both sides said they need to do more research, including going through old minutes that likely were written in long hand from the 1940s.
Doelle said this is the initial step in trying to get the matter figured out and at least gets the problem addressed in hopes that it will get resolved.
The Julsens said they use the bridge, but because of the shape it is in, they cross it with only passenger vehicles.