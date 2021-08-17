The roundabout at East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road will undergo repairs beginning Monday, Aug. 23.

The inside lane for westbound and eastbound traffic will be closed for repair work, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.

Construction is expected to last one week with lanes reopening and fully functional by Monday, Aug. 30. The roundabout will remain functional and traffic will still flow, but it may be slower than normal during peak travel hours.

Questions may be directed to the street division office at 402-844-2180.

