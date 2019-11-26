Repairs begin on trail in Pierce

PIERCE — A trail in Pierce may finally be repaired soon after suffering damage in floods earlier this year, thanks to action by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
At its October meeting, the Lower Elkhorn NRD board voted to develop a contract with Rutjens Construction of Tilden to repair the pedestrian trail between the Willow Creek State Recreation Area and the City of Pierce for $17,675.
Public assistance funding was sought through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the project repairs, said Curt Becker, Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager.
“After approval, the board voted to repair the trail as quickly as possible. Some portions of the trail are already repaired,” Becker said. “If the weather holds, construction work should be completed in November.”
Becker said the surface of the trail is a crushed limestone finish, allowing for a firm but comfortable surface for walking, jogging and bike riding.
The walking trail around the lake is named after long-time Lower Elkhorn NRD board member Bill Meyer of Pierce. The trail wraps around the recreation area and into Pierce, covering approximately 10 miles.
The Willow Creek State Recreation Area is owned by the Lower Elkhorn NRD and is managed by the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission. The development and management of recreational and park facilities is one of the 12 responsibilities of the Lower Elkhorn NRD.