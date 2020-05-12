Barber shops and salons must follow several guidelines — including the requirement of face masks and social distancing — before they may reopen.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued COVID-19 health and safety requirements for barber shops and salons in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district, which includes Madison County.
Customers and staff must wear a face mask at all times, according to the DHHS. Businesses also have to follow the 10-person maximum social distancing guideline, which excludes employees.
To social distance, customer salon or barber shop chairs need to be at least 6 feet apart. Items that can’t be disinfected, such as magazines or style books, have to be removed from the facility.
Employees also have to disinfect all items that come in contact with the customer before serving the next person.
Customers should wait in their cars until they are called for their appointment or wait in a line 6 feet apart outside the shop. The DHHS also encourages people to make appointments instead of walking in to a barber shop or salon.
Barber shops and salons should discourage customers from bringing personal items like purses or jackets.
People also should wash their hair before their appointments to reduce the use of hair dryers. If customers’ hair is washed, the employees should ask them to remove their face mask from their ears and hold it manually in place during the washing.
Barber shops and salons are encouraged to screen employees, such as taking their temperatures or assessing for COVID-19 symptoms, before they start work. They are also asked to rearrange work areas to improve social distancing and to disinfect frequently, including doors every 30 minutes.