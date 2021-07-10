MADISON — REO Speedwagon fans will have to wait even longer to see the band play at the Madison County Fair after the cancellation of Saturday night's concert.
Originally scheduled to play at last year's county fair before COVID-19 changed those plans, REO Speedwagon won't be playing at this year's fair, either, following Friday night's storms and more stormy weather looming Saturday night.
"We had to make this difficult decision in order to keep our patrons safe," according to a release by the Madison County Fair Board. "We strive to deliver a great concert experience for all of our guests, but your safety is our number one concern."
According to fair organizers, all other events for Saturday are proceeding as scheduled. Sunday night's Aaron Watson concert also is still on.
During Friday night's storm, Madison had small trees and branches down, and the the fair had to be evacuated between roughly 10:30 and 11 p.m. while there were still thousands of people at the fair. That left the fairgrounds still muddy Saturday.
“It was starting to get ugly and (Sheriff) Todd Volk and the fair board made that call,” said Bobbie Risor, emergency management coordinator for Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties, of the decision to evacuate on Friday night.
Saturday night's concert also was scheduled to include the performance by special guest Head East.
REO Speedwagon band members expressed disappointment over not being able to perform at this year's fair.
“We are here in Madison County, ready to rock our great fans in Nebraska, but I have been told that Mother Nature has other plans for us today," said Kevin Cronin, lead singer for REO Speedwagon. "But every once in a while, the storm wins. We will do everything in our power to return to the Madison County Fair and put on an extra-strong show.
"We are disappointed, but we have no choice but to put the safety of our fans, our crew and ourselves first.”
All concert tickets for REO Speedwagon will be refunded through ETIX.