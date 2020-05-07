A Norfolk-based clothing store is closing its Sioux Falls, S.D., location due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
Renegade Stores announced this week that the decision was made to immediately shutter its Empire Mall location in Sioux Falls after facing the extreme challenges brought about by the pandemic over the past 45 days.
“Sadly, we were not able to do any business in that store location since the middle of March. During this time, bills and obligations continued to pile up,” said store owner Troy Weyhrich.
The Sunset Plaza location, which opened in April 2009, has been able to safely operate since the start of the pandemic. Weyhrich said the ability to stay open and operational was a key factor in its ability to survive thus far.
“I don’t know that everyone realizes the real effect that not being able to open has on big and small businesses,” Weyhrich said.
Weyhrich said now is the most challenging time for small businesses to survive. While relief from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program has helped, Weyhrich said he also appreciates that efforts were made to help many remain operational in some capacity over the past 45 days.
“I think the things the politicians are doing with allowing some of the restaurants to do liquor and takeout and different things like that are probably going to save a large number of businesses,” he said.
While Weyhrich said sales were down at the Norfolk Renegade location, the ability to remain open provided enough business for the store to maintain “a pulse.”
“If Dial (Properties) hadn’t allowed us to continue to operate, Norfolk (Renegade) would probably be in the same boat right now,” he said of the mall’s ownership.
Weyhrich said the reduced sales at the Norfolk store also were offset by growth in its online store, as well as a surge in sales at its Amazon and Ebay stores.
“Together, this sales formula, along with very cautious spending and a more stable store has allowed the Norfolk Renegade store to survive this pandemic to date,” Wehyrich said.
Inventory from the Sioux Falls store is being brought to Norfolk, and Renegade will open a temporary overstock location in the former Hallmark bay, just south of Bath & Body Works, in the Sunset Plaza.
Weyhrich said the expanded location is set to open on Monday, June 1, but plans are contingent upon what is happening with the pandemic.
Weyhrich offered his gratitude to the stores’ employees, as well as the customers who have continued to do business with Renegade.
“We appreciate your understanding, loyalty and patronage as we’ll navigate these challenging waters,” he said.