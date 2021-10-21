Renegade is growing.

The Norfolk-based retailer that specializes in western and workwear announced on Wednesday that it has inked a five-year lease extension with the Sunset Plaza Mall, as well as its plans to open a second location across from its current bay.

The second location — in the former Cherry Berry space — will be the new home for Renegade Custom Promotion Products.

“We have been doing custom embroidery, screen printing, heat press vinyl and promotional products for the past few years,” said store owner Troy Weyhrich in a press release. “Overall our business has been excellent across the board.”

The incredible growth experienced by the business led Renegade to outgrow its current back room. The new storefront will offer a range of products, as well as the custom services that are currently offered.

The store currently is seeking additional management and production staff for the expansion. Its projected opening date for the new location is early November.

In the mean time, Renegade Store at the mall is carrying on business as usual.

“We are happy to reinvest in our community and thankful that our loyal customers have chosen to do business with us,” Weyhrich said. “They have allowed us to prosper and even grow in this tough market. The customers built Renegade, and we are honored to serve them.”

Tags

In other news

Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty

Indicted Nebraska GOP Rep. Fortenberry pleads not guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he lied to federal agents who were investigating illegal contributions to his campaign, and prosecutors say they plan to call a top aide to the Republican congressman as a trial witness. Forte…

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school young…

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.