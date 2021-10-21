Renegade is growing.
The Norfolk-based retailer that specializes in western and workwear announced on Wednesday that it has inked a five-year lease extension with the Sunset Plaza Mall, as well as its plans to open a second location across from its current bay.
The second location — in the former Cherry Berry space — will be the new home for Renegade Custom Promotion Products.
“We have been doing custom embroidery, screen printing, heat press vinyl and promotional products for the past few years,” said store owner Troy Weyhrich in a press release. “Overall our business has been excellent across the board.”
The incredible growth experienced by the business led Renegade to outgrow its current back room. The new storefront will offer a range of products, as well as the custom services that are currently offered.
The store currently is seeking additional management and production staff for the expansion. Its projected opening date for the new location is early November.
In the mean time, Renegade Store at the mall is carrying on business as usual.
“We are happy to reinvest in our community and thankful that our loyal customers have chosen to do business with us,” Weyhrich said. “They have allowed us to prosper and even grow in this tough market. The customers built Renegade, and we are honored to serve them.”