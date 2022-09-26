Charismatic, intelligent, kind, selfless, committed.
Such are the legacies of the five people — Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo Mausbach, Evonne Tuttle and Lisa Bryant — whose lives were cut short when they were gunned down during a botched robbery of a U.S. Bank branch at the corner of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue in Norfolk on Sept. 26, 2002.
Four men had planned to rob the bank weeks before Sept. 26. Three of them shot and killed all five victims in less than a minute that morning and left the bank without a single penny. The trio then invaded a home east of the bank where an elderly couple and their daughter were inside, stole a Subaru Outback and fled west.
The men ditched the Outback near Meadow Grove, stole a pickup and continued west. They were arrested outside an O’Neill McDonald’s later that morning after being spotted driving into town by the O’Neill Police Department. The fourth man involved in the murders was arrested late that night.
Sun, Elwood, Mausbach and Bryant were all employees at the bank, Tuttle a customer.
‘We’ll always remember’
Bryant, 29, was a personal banker who had gotten married just a month and a half before she was killed. Born and raised in O’Neill, Bryant attended Wayne State College, from which she graduated in 1999.
Bryant had been employed with U.S. Bank for six years, starting as a teller and advancing to a personal banking assistant after three years. Most important to Bryant was being a wife and mother, said Coni Johnson, Bryant’s mother.
As evidenced by her swift transition to a promotion at the bank, Bryant was known for the relationships she developed with customers. She treated them as people, Johnson said, not just passersby whom she had to help out as part of her job.
Bryant would teach young couples how to balance their bank accounts. It was something she enjoyed doing. Johnson said she and her husband, Larry, had started to rely on Bryant for banking and accounting help within their business.
Since her daughter’s death, Johnson said she had received numerous letters from bank customers and friends remembering Bryant.
“There was a handicapped lady who loved (Bryant) to pieces,” Johnson said. “She wrote about how kind and caring she was. Lisa never looked at her for her disability, but as a person who could help.”
Communication was key for Bryant, Johnson said. The mother and daughter would often talk on the phone twice a day.
“So you lose that,” she said. “That friendship, it disappeared. I think that was probably the hardest part.”
Among the many adjustments after Bryant died was helping Bryant’s son, Jordyn, cope with his mother’s death. Jordyn was 9 years old at the time.
The Johnsons raised Jordyn after Bryant’s death and adopted him when he was a teenager so that he could share a last name with his grandparents. It was important, Johnson said, because it made Jordyn feel like he was more a part of the family.
“I would say waiting that five or six years to finally do this adoption was me having to let go of Lisa being mom and grandma becoming mom,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the anniversary of the bank murders lines up closely with her and her husband’s wedding anniversary. The couple will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Oct. 1.
“These are dates we’ll always remember,” Johnson said. “It’s a week filled with a lot of thoughts, a lot of memories.
“It doesn’t seem like it was 20 years ago.”
‘It took my breath away’
Tuttle, 37, was a mother to three daughters and had been working as an assistant editor at the Stanton Register at the time of her death.
Tuttle grew up in Ewing and graduated from Ewing High School in 1983. She attended Wayne State College and Northeast Community College, where she pursued a degree in business and computer science.
In 1987, Tuttle moved to Norfolk and worked several jobs, including as a limousine driver for Trease Enterprises of Clearwater and as a front desk clerk at Holiday Inn Express for four years.
Tuttle and her daughter, Christine, then a college freshman at Nebraska Wesleyan, had planned to go on a camping trip together that weekend. Before leaving for Lincoln on Sept. 26 to pick up Christine for their trip, Tuttle had stopped at the bank.
“The time came for her to pick me up and she wasn't there yet,” said Christine Tuttle, now 38. “I knew in my gut something was wrong. I knew that was something she wouldn't be late for.”
The bank shootings quickly became national news, and Christine had a general idea of what had taken place before she learned that her mother had died.
She waited in her dorm room for hours for mother to show up. Her mother would have called if she knew she was going to be this late, Christine thought.
“Grandma (Vivian Tuttle) called me and told me,” Christine said. “Her words were, ‘Your mom was in the bank this morning. She didn’t make it.’
“I remember it took my breath away.”
Christine said it was grueling coming to terms with what had happened. A college freshman, she was still at an early stage in life to lose her mother.
“As time has passed, I’ve developed a true appreciation and understanding for her personality and the woman and friend she was,” Christine said. “She was hard-working and always put her children first, her family first.”
Evonne was always happy, her daughter remembers, constantly singing and humming songs with a persistent smile.
Some of Christine’s fondest memories of her mother include going to church on Wednesdays and Sundays — faith was important to Evonne — and watching Christine play volleyball growing up.
When Evonne worked for Trease Enterprises, she would sometimes work late and had to bring a limo home. Christine loved when that happened, she said, because she would get to ride to school the next morning in style.
Christine has stayed in the area most of the past 20 years and is raising three children. She left for a job in Sioux Falls within the past decade but has since returned to Norfolk. Her two sisters, now 23 and 25, are living in Sioux City.
“I’m lucky to have fond, happy memories,” Christine said. “I remember the way she looks, talks and smells.”
‘I could see it on her face’
Sun, 50, had worked at U.S. Bank for eight years. He grew up and was educated in Hong Kong and arrived in the United States in 1971, where he attended the University of Wisconsin in Superior.
Sun and his wife, Joan, moved to Norfolk in 1988. He worked multiple jobs in the area before starting at the bank. Sun earned an associate degree in business management from Northeast Community College in 1995.
The father of Bill and Ben, Sun is described as someone who had an exemplary work ethic, positive attitude and was genuinely kind.
Ben Sun, the younger of Samuel Sun’s sons and a sophomore in high school when his father died, said he remembers the school going into lockdown that morning because there had been a bank robbery in town. The school had begun pulling students whose parents worked in banks and brought the students into different offices.
Ben said he was in the vice principal’s office when his mother arrived at the school.
“When my mom walked in, I knew what happened, I could see it on her face,” he said. “I honestly don’t remember the words telling me my father was dead ever actually being said out loud, but we embraced in tears. Then we left.”
Ben, whose parents were separated at the time, said he remembers his mother taking him to school that morning, just a couple of hours before the bank robbery. Bill Sun had lived about a block away from the high school.
“On the way into school — my mom driving — I looked south down Fifth Street and saw my dad on his way to work,” Ben said. “I remember being very happy about that and saying something like, ‘I just saw dad!’ ”
Earlier in 2002, a classmate of Ben’s had died in a car accident, and that summer, he also lost his grandfather.
One of Ben’s fondest memories of his father was a time during his early elementary school years walking with his dad up the bank of the North Fork River, which was close to home, and exploring.
“That was a great day,” he said.
Ben remains grateful to Norfolk and the area for the support the community provided for the families after the shootings.
“Nothing could bring back our family members, but there was certainly a swell of support that I remember most of all during a very difficult time,” he said.
Today, Ben and his wife, Crystal, live in Des Moines, Iowa. Ben has earned his certified managerial accountant (CMA) certification and helped start GTI USA, a North American transportation brokerage and freight management company. He serves as the company’s senior vice president of operations and has spent his career in transportation and analytics and as a CMA.
Bill, his wife, Jodee, and their two children live in Lincoln. A graduate of Creighton Law School, Bill is a director of compliance in the insurance industry.
Both men’s wives are from the Norfolk and Battle Creek areas, Ben said, so they come back to visit often.
Ben, 36, has lived more of his life without his father than with him. He said there have been countless life events and family photos missing someone over the years.
“I’m grateful to have always felt my dad’s presence in my successes and hardships,” Ben said. “Having been young enough to not really know my father yet when I lost him, I just wonder how did he think things turned out. When we’re all together and I’m playing with my niece and nephew, I know he’d be happy.”
Wife, mother of two
Mausbach, 42, was living in Humphrey when she died and was a wife and mother of two. She graduated from Niobrara High School and Wayne State.
Mausbach and her husband, Dave, had lived in Niobrara, Norfolk and Humphrey. Described by relatives as a homemaker, Mausbach also was a sports fan and had been involved in bowling in Humphrey.
14 years at bank
Elwood, 43, had worked at U.S. Bank, previously Delay Bank, for 14 years. She was the assistant manager at the Pasewalk Avenue location.
Elwood graduated from Orchard High School in 1977 and worked at Electronic Data Systems in Norfolk for 10 years until she started working at the bank. Elwood was a wife and mother of two.
Two others killed
Three of the murderers also were involved in the killings of two other men: Travis Lundell, 19, and Robert Pearson Jr., 23.
Pearson went missing in January 2002. In 2007, one of the killers contacted Madison County Attorney Joe Smith from prison and led investigators to where Pearson’s body had been buried.
Lundell was reported missing in August 2002, and his body was found in March 2003. Three of the bank murderers were involved in his death.