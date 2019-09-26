'Remember Our Fallen'
Courtesy photo

The “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit is on display this week in Norfolk. This exhibit contains the pictures and stories of every Nebraskan who has been killed in action since the inception of the global war on terrorism.

The exhibit — open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 29 — is in the lobby at Norfolk Country Inn & Suites at 1201 S. 13th St.

Remembering Our Fallen is a photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military fallen since 2001. Unlike brick and mortar memorials, the exhibit is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos.

Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.

