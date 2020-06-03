Norfolk's Relay for Life is spreading out one night of fundraising into seven days of activities for its 25th year.
The American Cancer Society event had to be adjusted because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, said Anita Larson, co-chair of Relay for Life of the Norfolk Area.
"It's been crazy. It's been an unexpected kink; we scrapped the original plans and shifted gears," Larson said. "We are so thankful and grateful for our sponsors who stuck with us. For everyone's safety, this is what we have to do. While it's not the most ideal, we are making the best of it and everyone can still participate in the cause and let cancer survivors know we are here, that we are fighting for them."
The event would usually be from about 6 p.m. to midnight and was going to be at the Nebraska National Guard Armory in Norfolk for the first time, Larson said. Instead, a week of activities — mostly virtual — will begin Sunday and run through Saturday, June 13.
Each day has a theme, the first being National Survivor Day. The organization is hosting a "Care-A-Van" at 2 p.m. starting in the Premier Senior Marketing parking lot on the corner of Benjamin Avenue and Riverside Boulevard.
Cancer survivors and caregivers are encouraged to drive on a specific route created by Relay for Life. Family, friends and other members of the public will cheer as they go by.
Maps will be provided at the event, and survivors will drive past the fire department, police station, Faith Regional Health Services and the Norfolk Veterans Home.
The week will continue with several online activities, such as sharing stories and photos on social media. On Wednesday, June 10, the public will be encouraged to walk in honor or in memory of a loved one, similar to what participants do throughout the evening at a regular Relay for Life event.
"There won't be traditional survivor laps, so maybe take pledges to walk certain amounts or challenge other people," Larson said. "Or just note (online) that you are walking in memory of a loved one that has battled cancer some way, shape or form."
"Relay Day" will be Saturday, June 13, and residents are encouraged to set luminaria they purchased earlier on porches or driveways to substitute for the typical luminaria ceremony.
People can still purchase luminaria by contacting a Relay for Life participant at 402-640-0658. A pre-recorded or live luminaria ceremony will be released on social media.
Larson said participants may follow the Relay for Life of the Norfolk Area's Facebook page for updates and more activity information.
The local Relay for Life committee members had to quickly redevelop a different event after social distancing guidelines were implemented, said Bob Cheney, co-chair.
"About March or so, we were thinking 'What are we going to do?' " Cheney said. "Then things started shutting down and we decided to play it safe and go online. It was a little stressful, but we figured we needed to do something. We couldn't pass this year up."
This year's goal is to raise $30,000, which is lower because of the lack of an in-person event, Larson said. About $19,790 has been raised so far.
Last year's goal was $65,000, and the event raised just over $39,000, according to a previous Daily News article.
Elaine Fairbanks, chairwoman of the corporate sponsorship committee, said Norfolk's Relay for Life earnings have decreased since it first started in 1995. Other reputable organizations have joined in on the effort to raise money for cancer survivors and research, she said.
Fairbanks has been part of the local organization for 24 years. She said this year was also hard on sponsorships.
"Our sponsorship is definitely down," Fairbanks said. "But we are still so thrilled for the sponsors who did stay with us. We also understand a lot of those sponsors had businesses affected by COVID-19, and it was understandable they couldn't participate or give what they did in the past."
Fairbanks said this year's event is still happening because of sponsors and committee members who put in extra time to restrategize something different.
"Of course I'm disappointed that we're not able to hold the event like we've always had, but I do feel some of the things we are doing will still be able to honor our survivors," Fairbanks said. "That's what Relay for Life is all about."