Relay For Life’s community walk on tap

It should have been a time for joy for Amy Kethcart in November 1990 as she was about to have her first child — but then she got the devastating news. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
It was a difficult time back then, Kethcart said, as scientific research hadn’t scratched the surface of what is now known of cancer and its many forms. Thankfully, Kethcart’s mother — who was 44 at the time — was able to pull through and become cancer free.
Kethcart couldn’t leave this experience behind because she knew not many people were as lucky as she and her mother. She decided to join Norfolk Area Relay For Life to help raise funds for cancer research.
Fast forward more than 30 years and Kethcart is still helping and soon the big community walk is about to happen in Norfolk.
Relay For Life — a community-based walking event for the American Cancer Society — will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 859 McKinley Ave. in Norfolk. So far, more than $38,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised.
“For the number (of people) that are involved, I think that’s phenomenal,” Kethcart said of the funds. “... Every individual donation is huge. I think sometimes people lose sight of that, especially the economy and the world that we’re living in right now. Every dollar makes such a difference.”
The festivities will include a survivor and caregiver recognition ceremony, silent auction, concession stand and luminaria lighting celebration at dusk.
Luminarias are decorated bags that folks can create to dedicate to a loved one who’s either died from cancer, battling it now or has overcome the illness. The luminarias are then lined up along the walk. Luminarias are available at the event with a $10 suggested donation.
According to the American Cancer Society's website, Relay For Life is one of the largest volunteer-based fundraising events. For more than 30 years, communities have come together to honor and cherish loved ones affected by the disease.
Although Kethcart wasn’t always active in Relay for Life as her life got busy, she’s been more involved the past couple of years as she’s had other family members, friends and several coworkers diagnosed with cancer.
“I was close to a lot of people who died,” she said. “I wanted to do my part.”
Kethcart said science has come a long way since her mother’s initial diagnosis.
“I feel like we’ve come so far,” Kethcart said. “... Now with all this research, I think the survival rate is huge.”
Honoring those who battled cancer is why the upcoming Relay for Life event is so vital, she said.
“We just want people to come out and honor the survivors,” Kethcart said. “They’ve all fought so hard to be where they are at. We want to recognize them. … I think the community coming together is important.”
Want to learn more?
For more information about the upcoming event, visit bit.ly/3MH9b7j.