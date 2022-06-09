After two years of confinement to the virtual realm, Norfolk’s annual Relay for Life is bringing the fight against cancer back to the streets of Norfolk.
Billed as the “Back to the Track” event and running from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, the relay will be the first in-person iteration of the event in Norfolk since the late spring of 2019. Participants from across Northeast Nebraska will again gather to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and honor the memories of the fallen in the battle against cancer.
Participants are encouraged to sign up in groups to walk the track at Norfolk High School, which will be lined with hundreds of small paper bags emblazoned with the “Relay for Life” logo and the names of family, friends and loved ones who lost their battles against cancer, according to Stephanie Stephenson, a senior development manager for the American Cancer Society and the head coordinator for the event.
“That’s kind of (the) impetus to walk around the track, to see all of those names and think about those people,” Stephenson said.
Known as luminaria, these small memorials will be set aglow as the sun sets over Northeast Nebraska during the late hours of the event.
The event also will be open to the public, regardless of whether residents signed up with a team to walk the track or have money to give. The relay will include live music by Stone House and catering for the public by Tastee Treat.
Wendy Swenson, the luminary chairperson for the cancer society, said that funds raised from the event would go toward funding various programs supporting those struggling with cancer across the state free of charge, in addition to funding research into cancer treatment.
Those programs include a 1-800 emergency help line to provide information about treatments and other forms of assistance and material support for extended-stay treatment centers such as the Omaha Hope Lodge. Additionally, a new $8,000 transportation grant from Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk will assist cancer patients in Northeast Nebraska in accessing needed medical facilities and treatment.
“We’ve been there to support people, however they need it,” Stephenson said. “We just never want people to be on their cancer journey alone.”
According to Stephenson, that support wouldn’t have been possible without people like state Sen. and Daycos co-founder Connie Day, who brought the relay to Norfolk in 1995 after attending one in Lincoln.
Although Day died of cancer in 2001, Stephenson said her impact lives on, with the event now raising tens of thousands of dollars every year in funding.
Stephenson said the event is largely possible thanks to the support of local businesses across Norfolk, both through financial contributions and alternative forms of support she called “in-kind donations, including catering for the event by Tastee Treat and Hy-Vee, a generator for live music supplied by RAKA Rentals and financial contributions from Nucor Steel and Daycos.
“The corporate sponsors are making an investment in their community, as well as helping people across the United States,” Stephenson said.
Nonetheless, Stephenson said the impact of what individual people can provide to the cause is just as important. She pointed to the fact that it took only one person to bring the relay to Norfolk almost three decades ago. Stephenson also stressed that any individual contribution, no matter how small, can have the power to change a life, whether that’s in the form of a donation or just attending the relay this Saturday to offer support.
“Whether you donate a penny or a second to helping somebody who has been diagnosed with cancer, you’re making a difference and you’re changing a life,” Stephenson said. “Everybody can support in some way, shape or form.”