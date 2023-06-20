Residents of Norfolk may be able to receive reimbursement on landscape improvements through a pair of programs offered by the city.
The Re-Tree Program offers 100% reimbursement, up to $100, to homeowners within city limits for the purchase of trees that are planted in locations in or near the terrace or up to 12 feet from back of curb.
The Lawn Conversion Program, which is replacing a current lawn with an eco-friendly lawn that is drought-tolerant, no-mow or pollinator friendly, reimburses homeowners within city limits dollar for dollar up to a $1,000 match for a completed lawn conversion or rain garden project.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the city is excited to offer the programs and is eager to get them off the ground.
“Both are tremendous opportunities for citizens to improve their properties while making our community more beautiful and helping conserve natural resources,” Moenning said.
The Re-Tree Program is partially funded with a dollar-for-dollar match by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum through the Waterwise Program. Remaining funds are from the forestry budget.
There is a limit of two trees per property per year and the program is limited to 50 trees per year on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information call the parks and recreation office at 402-844-2250.
The Lawn Conversion Program is a limit of one conversion per property/per year and is open to 25 projects per year on a first-come, first-served basis. Reimbursement requests cannot be accepted after Thursday, Dec. 7.