The Norfolk Housing Agency is ready to assist with its Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Program.
The agency — a function of the Norfolk Housing Division — helps make home renovation projects a little less stressful for low-income families through this program.
The program has been in operation for many years and is funded by a Community Development Block Grant or HOME fund grants and Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds, which are awarded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Currently, the agency is assisting homeowners in the repair of homes owned by low-income families living within the city limits of Norfolk.
The funds would be used to assist income-qualified homeowners in making health and safety upgrades to their home. Funds can be used for improvements like accessibility, weatherization, foundation work, roofing, siding, windows/doors, insulation and plumbing.
Eligible households must qualify based on income, property taxes must be paid to date and homeowners must have insurance on the property. Property must be located inside city limits and cannot be located within a flood plain.
This program has provided families with a safe and healthy living environment while improving the neighborhood and values of area properties.
For more information or to have a name added to a list for the program, contact the Norfolk Housing Agency by calling 402-844-2080, by emailing Brandon Gascoigne at bgascoigne@norfolkne.gov or stop at the agency’s office at 110 N. 4th Street in Norfolk.