College to close
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.
Offices at all Northeast Community College locations will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.
Closed for Labor Day
NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District offices, 111 S. First St., Norfolk, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
Quilts are coming
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting “Patchwork of the Prairie” presented by Yvonne Hollenbeck on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Hollenbeck presents a trunk show of approximately 30 quilts made by members of the same family spanning 135 years. The stories behind both the quilters and the quilts themselves are shared and accompanied with some of Hollenbeck’s own cowboy/cowgirl poetry, providing a glimpse of life in the past through patchwork.
Hollenbeck is an award-winning quilter and the nation’s top award-winning cowgirl poet as well as one of the most published. This program is free and open to the public.
Program sponsorship is provided by Humanities Nebraska. This is the fifth of six programs in the Summer Speaker series.
The final program will be “Sandhills and Sandlots” presented by Jeff Barnes on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Library group to meet
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Norfolk Public Library. An agenda is available for public inspection at 308 W. Prospect Ave.