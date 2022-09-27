For years, exercise has been touted for physical health.
In more recent years, however, many studies have shown that going to the gym or going for a walk or run can help people’s mental health as well.
Researchers are finding many positive benefits as they examine the relationship between physical activity and mental health.
So it is only fitting that Liberty Centre Services will again host its “Color Your Recovery” 5K and 10K Run/Walk to make hope and recovery available to people living with mental illness.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 9 a.m. at Liberty Centre Services, 900 E. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
Patty Skokan, executive director, and Anita Drahota, associate director, said they already have about 200 people signed up for this year’s event, with hopes to get as many as 300 this year.
People may register at www.libertycentreservices.com but walk-ins also are welcome the morning of the event. Those planning to register on the day of the event should arrive shortly after 8 a.m. and no later than 8:45 a.m.
Although many people walk the distances, there is competition in the 5K and 10K, with cash prizes to the top males and females. There also will be a kids’ 1-mile fun run, with drawings for prizes.
Skokan and Drahota said there are about 55 to 60 people who volunteer to help put on the race, including working at the tables, silent auction and at the color stations. The course primarily goes on the flood control levee, although there is a little run through the neighborhood.
People also may choose not to have color thrown on them. There also are signs along the way that offer encouragement for mental health.
Skokan said more than anything, the event helps to raise funds and awareness, drawing runners, walkers, families and groups of friends and coworkers participating together.
There also is a silent auction where many businesses have donated such things as trips, tickets to athletic events, memberships, garden and other tools and baskets.