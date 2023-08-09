Peterson Fine Arts Building

THE BAND REHEARSAL room is just one of the new additions to Wayne State’s Peterson Fine Arts Building, which will host the fall music academy.

WAYNE — Registration is now open for musicians and vocalists of all ages wanting to fine-tune their musical skills this fall by participating in Wayne State College’s fall music academy.

Fall lessons begin Monday, Aug. 28, and run through Friday, Dec. 8. There is a fee that includes all lesson materials.

There will be no lessons the week of Nov. 20-26.

The Wayne State Music Academy serves those 5 years of age to adult with one weekly 30-minute lesson taught by a Wayne State music student under the guidance of Angela Miller-Niles, chairperson of the Wayne State Department of Music. Piano or voice lessons are offered, with lessons for other instruments possible upon request. Lessons will take place in the newly renovated Peterson Fine Arts Building; however, remote lessons are also available.

To register, visit www.wscmusiccamps.com and click the WSC Music Academy link. Registration closes on Monday, Aug. 28. For more information, contact Miller-Niles at anmille1@wsc.edu, or call 402-375-7514, or visit https://www.wsc.edu/music.

