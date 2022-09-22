Registration is underway for Northeast Community College’s annual AgCeptional Women’s Conference. The conference is northeast Nebraska’s premier event for women in agriculture, attracting over 400 women who come together for a full day of networking, professional development, and personal growth opportunities. The conference sells out each year.
The 14th annual event will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in the Lifelong Learning Center, 601 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. This year’s theme is “What’s Next.”
“Many of us, myself included, have wondered “What’s Next?” multiple times during the past few years,” said Karmen Hake, agceptional conference administrative assistant. “The agriculture industry has felt many highs and lows as a global pandemic transitioned to inflation and drought. The AgCeptional Women’s Conference is designed to celebrate the resilient women involved in agriculture.”
The conference will feature over 20 speakers discussing issues related to creating predictable profits in an unpredictable industry, nitrates and public health, dedicating one’s life to service, hemp in Nebraska, smartphone photography for the farm or ranch, keys to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, and growing intuitive eaters, among many more options.
The opening session will feature a keynote speaker who has had to answer the question of What’s Next in her life. Stacy Pederson, Palmer Lake, Colo., had lost everything at one point, became gravely ill, suffered from severe depression and posttraumatic stress disorder, and never quit. Her perspective on grit and determination coupled with humor will leave participants laughing and walking away with a new perspective on grit in their own lives.
The closing presentation will be from Jill Brown, Mound City, Mo. Her message will pertain to gratitude and simply saying “Thank You.”
A tribute to the 2022 AgCeptional Woman of the Year will also be a highlight of the conference.
There is an early registration fee for the 2022 AgCeptional Women’s Conference, which includes breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack. After Oct. 15th, the registration fee will rise.
“We are able to keep the cost of attending the conference affordable thanks to the support of the many sponsors of our event,” Hake said.
To register or learn more about the conference, visit northeast.edu/events/agceptional
For additional information, contact Hake at (402) 844-7181 or email agceptional@northeast.edu.
This article may be viewed on the Northeast website at https://northeast.edu/news/article/5022-registration-begins-for-the-agceptional-womens-conference