Regional tractor association chapter donates $2,000 to Northeast ag club

MEMBERS OF the regional chapter of the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association present a $2,000 check to members of the Northeast Community College Diversified Ag Club recently. The check comes from proceeds generated during the association’s winter national show held earlier this year at the College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex. Pictured (front row from left) are Jerome Settles, Bernie Thyen, Northeast ag instructor, John Schoenauer, students Jakob Andreasen, of West Point, and Kelcie Hall, of Norfolk, and Dr. James Merritt. In the back row are (from left) Mike Zierke, Northeast ag instructor, students Cody Hubl, of Guide Rock, Meagan Coffey, of Columbus, Mason Mink, of Battle Creek, and Jaxon Oligmueller, of Tekamah, and Michael Roeber, Northeast ag instructor.

 Courtesy photo

Members of the regional chapter of the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association have presented a $2,000 check to a Northeast Community College agriculture club. The donation to the Diversified Ag Club comes from proceeds generated during the association’s winter national show earlier this year at the college’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex.

The Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1989 and now includes nearly 4,500 members and consists of 21 chapters. Members help preserve the history of Hart-Parr/Oliver and associated companies acquired by Hart-Parr/Oliver and assist collectors in the restoration and preservation of Hart-Parr and Oliver tractors, combines and implements, as well as machinery, memorabilia and other related items.

The show in Norfolk was one of two the association holds each year. It was the first time one was held in Nebraska. It featured several displays of tractors and memorabilia from collectors. Attendees came from across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association, visit hartparroliver.org.

