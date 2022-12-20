Meeting canceled

VALENTINE — Because of recent snowfall, combined with more snow and bitter cold in the forecast, the upcoming Niobrara Council meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Niobrara Council will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Peppermill in Valentine.

Street update

NORFOLK — The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed because of the forecast for cold weather and snow this week. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.

Courthouse closing

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and all day on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas.

City offices closed

NORFOLK — The city administration offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holiday.

Northeast's holiday schedule; intersession to be offered

Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close over the holidays.

Northeast offices will close on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. College office operations will resume business on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.

Northeast will offer an intersession, which allows college students the opportunity for additional credits between the fall and spring semesters, beginning this week. It will conclude Friday, Jan. 6. Courses, which are primarily online during intersession, will not pause for the holiday break.

Meanwhile, registration for spring 2023 classes at Northeast Community College remains open through the first day of classes on Monday, Jan. 9. Returning students may register online through their My Northeast account or by calling 402-844-7719 to schedule an appointment with their adviser. New students will be contacted by the admissions and registration office with information regarding registration before the first day of classes.

Tags

In other news

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change.

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers. Members in attendance were Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Gary Jackson, Thad Murren, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist. Mayor Josh Moenning was also in attendance along with other city …

Transit officials address concerns

Transit officials address concerns

In response to a litany of questions surrounding the recent dismissal of North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) general manager Jeff Stewart and the alleged embezzlement of more than $740,000, NFAT executive committee members met with the Daily News on Monday to answer questions and clarify the curr…

Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said.