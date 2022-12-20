Meeting canceled
VALENTINE — Because of recent snowfall, combined with more snow and bitter cold in the forecast, the upcoming Niobrara Council meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Niobrara Council will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the Peppermill in Valentine.
Street update
NORFOLK — The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed because of the forecast for cold weather and snow this week. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.
Courthouse closing
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and all day on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas.
City offices closed
NORFOLK — The city administration offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holiday.
Northeast's holiday schedule; intersession to be offered
Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close over the holidays.
Northeast offices will close on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. College office operations will resume business on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.
Northeast will offer an intersession, which allows college students the opportunity for additional credits between the fall and spring semesters, beginning this week. It will conclude Friday, Jan. 6. Courses, which are primarily online during intersession, will not pause for the holiday break.
Meanwhile, registration for spring 2023 classes at Northeast Community College remains open through the first day of classes on Monday, Jan. 9. Returning students may register online through their My Northeast account or by calling 402-844-7719 to schedule an appointment with their adviser. New students will be contacted by the admissions and registration office with information regarding registration before the first day of classes.