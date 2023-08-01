Clarkson museum open house
CLARKSON — The Clarkson Historical Museum will hold an open house on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 221 Pine St. There will be 24 rooms filled with area Czech Heritage artifacts, including rooms of military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. Visit www.clarksonmuseum.weebly.com or call 402-892-3863 for more information.
Winside Legion upcoming events
WINSIDE — American Legion Auxiliary Roy Reed Post 252 of Winside will meet at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Winside Legion Post. The Roy Reed Post 252 American Legion of Winside members will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the post home.
Elections will be held for unit president and unit secretary. Installation will follow for all unit officers.
The 2023 National Legion Family Convention will be at Charlotte, North Carolina, from Friday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 31. Local members Bud and Beverly Neel will be attending.
Planning is underway for the Legion family picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Special guests will be veterans from the Norfolk Veterans Home. Legion family members are asked to bring in salads, desserts and fresh garden vegetables.
The 2024 ALA and Legion membership campaign is in full swing with seven renewals still pending.
For more information, contact Bud Neel at 402-369-1873.
Sen. Ricketts to host mobile office hours
Sen. Pete Ricketts’ constituent casework staff will host mobile office hours in two area counties in the coming days. During these hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs.
If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the staff will be at the D&B Cafe, located at 202 N. Richardson Drive, in Ainsworth from 1 until 2 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the staff will be at Bibs & Boots Cafe, located at 1 Randolph St., in Bartlett from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.