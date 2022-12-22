Meeting postponed

NORFOLK — The Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, in Norfolk has been postponed until Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. because of the weather.

Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — The VFW Post 1644 Auxiliary met recently. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Salvation Army and the Good Neighbors. Also, the members brought food items for the food pantry.

Some of the veterans from the Norfolk Veterans Home were coming to the Post home for lunch and to play bingo. After bingo, the Norfolk Junior High School choir performed a few Christmas songs. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers. Members in attendance were Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Gary Jackson, Thad Murren, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist. Mayor Josh Moenning was also in attendance along with other city …

Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water.

Benjamin Avenue, First Street update meeting canceled

The public meeting to highlight the Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

HONOLULU (AP) — A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people traveling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.