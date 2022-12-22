Meeting postponed
NORFOLK — The Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22, in Norfolk has been postponed until Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. because of the weather.
Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The VFW Post 1644 Auxiliary met recently. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Salvation Army and the Good Neighbors. Also, the members brought food items for the food pantry.
Some of the veterans from the Norfolk Veterans Home were coming to the Post home for lunch and to play bingo. After bingo, the Norfolk Junior High School choir performed a few Christmas songs. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.