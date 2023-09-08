Michigan Avenue work

Reconstruction of the west end of Michigan Avenue is set to begin soon.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, West Michigan Avenue from the east side of Highway 81 east to Wood Street will be closed for reconstruction of the roadway and utility installation.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and slow down.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.

Flags at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on that date.

The day marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

Pride Festival

Norfolk Area Pride will be hosting its third annual Pride Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk Arts Center welcoming all members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event takes place after pride month to allow for community members to participate in any festivals that take place in larger cities without missing any in smaller towns.

The festival will feature live music, food, vendors and activities, as well as information on domestic violence prevention and STD awareness, and organizers are hoping to bring in more than 1,000 attendees this year.

The arts center is at 305 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk.

Airport meeting

The Norfolk Airport Authority will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at 4100 S. 13th St., in the airport authority board meeting room at Norfolk Regional Airport.

Items on the agenda include a presentation by Mark Fitzgerald on Barnstormers open bill; continued discussion covering the planning progress for proposed construction of a new terminal and FBO building; motions on signage; a motion to approve the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association’s request to modify a non-load bearing wall in the facility’s leased area; and consideration to approve the additional 1% budget authority.

Flood's mobile office hours

U.S. Rep. Mike Flood announced that district staff would host mobile office hours in Stanton, Norfolk, North Bend and Schuyler. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter.

The stops will be:

Monday, Oct. 16 — Stanton Public Library, 1009 Jackpine St., Stanton, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 13 — North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Schuyler Chamber of Commerce, 1119 B St., Schuyler, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. Location and contact information for the permanent offices may be found at https://flood.house.gov.

