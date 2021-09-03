Courthouse closed
MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Donation made
Norma Boettcher, a farmer from the Spencer area, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Spencer Volunteer Rescue Unit, which will use the funds to continue its emergency response and rescue efforts in the community.
Date changed
BASSETT — The September North Central RC&D meeting has been moved from Wednesday, Sept. 8, to Wednesday, Sept. 15. The meeting will be in the Bassett City Offices meeting room, starting at 1:40 p.m. The public is invited.