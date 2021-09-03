Courthouse closed

MADISON — The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

Donation made

Norma Boettcher, a farmer from the Spencer area, recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Spencer Volunteer Rescue Unit, which will use the funds to continue its emergency response and rescue efforts in the community.

Date changed

BASSETT — The September North Central RC&D meeting has been moved from Wednesday, Sept. 8, to Wednesday, Sept. 15. The meeting will be in the Bassett City Offices meeting room, starting at 1:40 p.m. The public is invited.

In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the electric gird, tearing down poles, transformers and even a massive steel transmission tower and leaving more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.