Benjamin update
The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue improvement project update from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the city will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Maintenance work
The Norfolk Transfer Station will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, for maintenance. The facility will reopen Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 a.m.
Woodcarvers going again
NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Woodcarvers’ beginners class will be starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. at the Norfolk Senior Center. Anyone interested in learning more about the hobby can register or get more information by contacting Steve at 402-649-0162.
For the Girls University
For the Girls of Norfolk is planning its upcoming For the Girls University.
The annual event to honor breast cancer survivors will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Norfolk Country Club. The night will feature a free meal, a night of fellowship and an opportunity to receive information concerning breast cancer. Survivors are encouraged to bring a guest.
The speaker for this year’s For the Girls University is Vicki Brown, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She is also a three-year breast cancer survivor.
The event is free, but seating is limited. To reserve a ticket, register online at norfolkforthegirls.org. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m.