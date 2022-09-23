Legion meets
The Auxiliary of the American Legion met Sept. 12 at the new post location. Numerous donations were made and a new meeting start time was established. The next Unit 16 meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the new post location, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200.
Quilt show
Bits and Pieces Quilt Club will hold its biannual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. There is free admission with door prizes, demonstrations and a quilters’ garage sale. Quilts completed by members also will be on display.
A Trunk Show of Panel Magic will begin at 2 p.m. All donations from the garage sale will be given to the Behavioral Health foster care program.