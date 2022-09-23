Legion meets

The Auxiliary of the American Legion met Sept. 12 at the new post location. Numerous donations were made and a new meeting start time was established. The next Unit 16 meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the new post location, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200.

Quilt show

Bits and Pieces Quilt Club will hold its biannual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. There is free admission with door prizes, demonstrations and a quilters’ garage sale. Quilts completed by members also will be on display.

A Trunk Show of Panel Magic will begin at 2 p.m. All donations from the garage sale will be given to the Behavioral Health foster care program.

In other news

Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

The Good Life Action Sports will host its inaugural skateboard contest at the Norfolk Skatepark on Saturday, Oct. 1. This contest will showcase the highest levels of skateboarding at this world-class venue and is for advanced and experienced skaters. Skateboarders will be traveling from Sout…