Auxiliary meets
NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met on Sept. 13. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Red Ribbon Walk and the scholarship fund. Two life memberships were purchased to the National Home for Children and will be presented to president Robin Sanderson and trustee No. 2 Karen Schulte. District 3 president Linda Vogel was present to inspect the auxiliary.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. at the post home, 316 W. Braasch Ave., Norfolk.