Auxiliary meets

NORFOLK — The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1644 met on Sept. 13. The charter was draped for two members. Money was donated to the Red Ribbon Walk and the scholarship fund. Two life memberships were purchased to the National Home for Children and will be presented to president Robin Sanderson and trustee No. 2 Karen Schulte. District 3 president Linda Vogel was present to inspect the auxiliary.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. at the post home, 316 W. Braasch Ave., Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

Inaugural skateboard contest planned in Norfolk

The Good Life Action Sports will host its inaugural skateboard contest at the Norfolk Skatepark on Saturday, Oct. 1. This contest will showcase the highest levels of skateboarding at this world-class venue and is for advanced and experienced skaters. Skateboarders will be traveling from Sout…