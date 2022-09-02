Quilts are coming
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting “Patchwork of the Prairie” presented by Yvonne Hollenbeck on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Hollenbeck presents a trunk show of approximately 30 quilts made by members of the same family spanning 135 years. The stories behind both the quilters and the quilts themselves are shared and accompanied with some of Hollenbeck’s own cowboy/cowgirl poetry, providing a glimpse of life in the past through patchwork.
Hollenbeck is an award-winning quilter and the nation’s top award-winning cowgirl poet as well as one of the most published. This program is free and open to the public.
Program sponsorship is provided by Humanities Nebraska. This is the fifth of six programs in the Summer Speaker series.
The final program will be “Sandhills and Sandlots” presented by Jeff Barnes on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Parkinson’s group
The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall.
The fellowship hall is at 11th Street and Georgia in Norfolk.
This month’s topic will focus on the Duopa pump system and “What is the right Parkinson’s medication for me?”
For more information, contact: Lee Hahn at 402-370-9651 or lee.hahn@atipt.com.
Next month’s meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.