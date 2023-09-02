No paper on holiday
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Daily News will not be published Monday.
Features normally found in a Monday edition of the newspaper will either be included in Tuesday’s Daily News or may be found in today’s edition.
Monday’s comic strips and Sudoku puzzle, for example, may be found in today’s paper.
School to close
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.
Offices at all Northeast Community College locations will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m.